Mother of teen killed in Little Five Points crash pushes for ‘real justice’

The woman accused of running from a Georgia State Patrol trooper before causing a crash that killed a teen earlier this year in Atlanta’s Little Five Points was due in court Tuesday for her arraignment.

Instead, 23-year-old Faduma Mohamed waived her appearance and entered a not guilty plea, as the victim’s mother continues her push for what she calls real justice.

Deadly Little Five Points crash

The backstory:

Cooper Schoenke was killed in April when investigators say Mohamed ran a red light at McLendon and Moreland avenues.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers had been chasing Mohamed for several miles before the deadly crash.

Prosecutors say the chase happened while she was out on bond for other cases involving armed robbery and kidnapping.

Cooper Schoenke's mother: ‘Halloween was bittersweet’

What they're saying:

Nearly seven months after losing her only son, Kate Schoenke says her heart still hurts. She says holidays, big and small, only make the pain worse.

"Halloween was bittersweet. That’s one of the big holidays that we celebrate together," Kate said.

Mohamed’s case is now moving through the DeKalb County court system. Kate says she wants to see Mohamed convicted when the time comes.

"I think it's really important that these sorts of crimes that endanger lives and communities be held to full, you know, full responsibility," Schoenke said.

Kate says she has one major request for prosecutors: no plea deals.

"I don't want a plea deal. I don't think she deserves a plea deal," she said. "I don't think a lot of people that get plea deals deserve plea deals, honestly. I understand the reasoning, but I don't understand the justice of it."

While prosecutors haven’t indicated whether a deal is on the table, Kate says she wants to speak with them soon to make her feelings clear. She believes that as a victim, she should have a say in any possible agreement.

"I don't think there's anything to plea," she said. "I don't think you can make this any less of a crime. It's very obvious what happened, how it happened and the results of it. And I think she should be punished… punished to the full extent of the law."

What's next:

Schoenke says she plans to attend every court hearing to advocate for her son.

DeKalb County District Attorney weighs in

The other side:

The DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office released the following statement on Tuesday:

"Since defendant Mohamed’s arrest in April, our staff has been in constant contact with Cooper Schoenke’s family. We have kept them informed of each stage every step of the way. The case was investigated, indicted, and today was the defendant's formal arraignment date. We have not made any offers and will not make any offers without first discussing it with Mr. Schoenke's family. We stand ready to seek justice for Cooper Schoenke in this matter."