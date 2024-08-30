Little 5 Point Halloween Festival: 2024 dates announced

article

The Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade is set to make a grand return on Oct. 19 and 20, promising an experience like no other. Recognized by USA Today and the Travel Channel as one of the top ten Halloween parades in the nation, this event is more than just a celebration—it's a burst of creativity, culture, and Halloween madness.

Festival Highlights

One of the standout features of this year’s festival is L5P Halloweenville, an immersive Halloween realm created by Shane Morton in collaboration with the High Museum of Art. Attendees can explore eerie art installations, interactive exhibits, and other spine-tingling surprises that promise to transport them into a fantastical world.

The festival’s centerpiece, the World-Famous Halloween Parade, will take place on Sunday at 2 p.m. Known for its surreal floats, bizarre costumes, and otherworldly performers, the parade is a key attraction that has made Little 5 Points a Halloween destination.

Music lovers will be treated to three stages of non-stop music, featuring a diverse lineup of bands playing various genres. The music is set to keep the energy high throughout the weekend.

For those seeking adrenaline-pumping action, the L5P Carnival of Chaos will deliver high-energy wrestling matches courtesy of Deep South Wrestling. The carnival will feature lucha libre, women’s matches, men’s matches, and the highly anticipated monster match, ensuring plenty of jaw-dropping moments.

Street performances by Beastly Buskers, organized by Street Fringe, will add to the festival’s mystique. These talented performers will transform the streets of Little 5 Points into a theater of the weird and wonderful.

On Saturday, visitors can participate in a Monster Sticker Hunt, a scavenger hunt that will have them searching the neighborhood for exclusive Halloween stickers hidden in local businesses.

The entire district will also serve as a dynamic outdoor gallery with Halloween-themed photography displayed in storefronts. This initiative, titled L5P is a Photo Gallery, will showcase the creativity of local photographers.

Additionally, Bellows Film Lab will be donating disposable cameras for festival-goers to capture their experiences, with further details to be announced.

The festival will also host an Artist Market and food trucks, offering handmade crafts from local artists and a selection of dishes from some of Atlanta’s top food trucks.

About the Festival

The Little 5 Points Halloween Festival and Parade has long been one of the Southeast’s most beloved events, drawing massive crowds each year. Produced by the 64-year-old Little 5 Points Business Association, the festival is a cultural institution in Atlanta, showcasing the unique energy, artistry, and creativity that defines the neighborhood. The weekend event also serves as a fundraiser, supporting the community’s thriving local businesses.

For more information and updates, follow @Little5PointsOfficial on social media or visit L5Phalloween.com.