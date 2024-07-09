Lithonia man sentenced to prison for possessing illegal machineguns

article

Drevion Evans, a 24-year-old from Lithonia, has been sentenced to six years and six months in federal prison for possessing semiautomatic Glock pistols illegally converted to function as fully automatic machineguns. He was also found attempting to have one of these machineguns delivered to his home along with a pound of marijuana.

According to U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan, on Aug. 15, 2022, a Chamblee police officer attempted to stop Evans's vehicle. Evans tried to flee but was arrested. A search revealed a .40 caliber pistol, loaded with an extended magazine and converted to fire automatically, on the driver’s side floorboard. Despite having no prior arrest history, Evans was released on bond.

On Oct. 20, 2023, Evans attempted to arrange the delivery of a second fully automatic pistol with an extended magazine to his home by hiring an Uber driver to pick up a package from a store in Carroll County. The driver, noticing the smell of marijuana, delivered the package to the Carrollton Police Department. Inside, police found 16 one-ounce bags of marijuana and a loaded, illegally modified pistol reported as stolen.

On Oct. 30, 2023, DeKalb County police officers stopped Evans for outstanding warrants. During the stop, they found a 9mm pistol with an extended magazine on the driver’s side floorboard, also equipped with a machinegun conversion device.

Evans pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, 2024, to three counts of possession of a machinegun and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Chief U.S. District Judge Timothy C. Batten, Sr. sentenced him to six years and six months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.