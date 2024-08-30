Lithonia man sentenced to life in prison for rape of ex-girlfriend

A Lithonia man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home and sexually assaulting her, according to a press release. The conviction was announced by DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston.

On Aug. 29, a jury found Rassoloman Davis, 38, guilty on multiple charges, including rape, home invasion in the first degree, two counts of aggravated assault family violence, kidnapping with bodily injury, and false imprisonment. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on July 3, 2016.

According to investigators, the victim was awakened early that morning by a masked man who put a knife to her neck. The attacker dragged her out of bed and forced her downstairs. During the struggle, the woman managed to pull off the man’s mask, revealing her ex-boyfriend, Davis.

Once downstairs, Davis bound the woman’s arms with zip ties and secured her to a dining room chair. He then gagged her before tipping the chair backward and raping her.

After the assault, Davis cut the victim free, changed clothes, and gave her $80, instructing her not to call the police. The victim agreed, but immediately called 911 after Davis left the scene.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge Brian Lake, who presided over the trial, sentenced Davis to life in prison.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Garrett Emmons, with assistance from Senior Assistant District Attorney Ramika Gourdine, District Attorney Investigator Jennifer Alaedu, and Victim Advocate Ashley King. The initial investigation was led by retired DeKalb County Police Department Sgt. Erwin.