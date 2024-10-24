Lithium-ion batteries spark fire at Shoal Creek Landfill in Griffin, officials say

article

A fire broke out at the Shoal Creek Landfill earlier this week due to the improper disposal of lithium-ion batteries, according to the City of Griffin. The blaze, which started Monday evening, was initially contained but rekindled the following day. Officials confirmed the fire did not pose a threat to the surrounding community and did not produce hazardous debris.

In response, the City of Griffin is urging residents to take advantage of its Battery Recycling Stations, which are available at each fire department. These stations help reduce the risk of fires caused by improperly discarded batteries, which can ignite fires not only at the landfill but also in household garbage, recycling bins, and the city's transfer station.

The City is also planning to expand the program by adding new Battery Recycling Stations at both the landfill and the transfer station. This effort aims to raise awareness and educate visitors who bring in residential yard waste, construction debris, and garbage. By identifying and correctly disposing of lithium-ion batteries, residents can help prevent future fires.

Lithium-ion batteries, commonly found in items such as cell phones, laptops, vaping devices, power tools, electric vehicles, and children's toys, pose a significant fire risk if not disposed of properly. Residents are encouraged to be cautious and take the extra step to recycle their batteries at one of the city’s designated locations.

Battery Recycling Stations are located at:

Fire Station #1: 314 North Hill Street

Fire Station #2: 1430 Ellis Road

Fire Station #3: 101 Crescent West

Shoal Creek Landfill: 575 Shoal Creek Road (Coming Soon)

Transfer Station: 1515 Industrial Drive (Coming Soon)

For more information on the proper disposal of batteries, residents are encouraged to visit these stations and help protect the community by safely recycling lithium-ion batteries.