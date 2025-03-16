Lisa Young Alston, daughter of Andrew Young, dies at 67

The Brief Lisa Young Alton, the daughter of civil rights leader and former Ambassador Andrew Young, has died at the age of 67. Local leaders have responded with tributes to Alston's compassion and kindness. Details about Alton's celebration of life are still being finalized.



Former Ambassador Andrew Young is mourning the loss of his daughter.

The family shared that Lisa Young Alston died on Friday. She was 67 years old.

What they're saying:

"The Young and Alston families deeply appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love and support from across the community as we deal with the news of the loss of our beloved Lisa. We ask that the privacy of our family be respected as we deal with the loss of our loved one." the family's statement read in part.

The family did not share details about the circumstances of Alston's death.

Lisa Young Alston (Courtesy of the family)

In a statement, Morehouse School of Medicine President and CEO Dr. Valerie Montgomery Rice commended Alston's compassion and love for her community.

"Today, we gather with heavy hearts as we mourn the passing of Lisa Young Alston, a remarkable individual, the beloved daughter of Ambassador Andrew Young. Her life was a testament to compassion, strength and dedication to her community," Rice wrote. "On behalf of our institution, I extend our deepest condolences to Ambassador Young and his family during this difficult time. May they find comfort in the love and support of those around them, and may her legacy continue to inspire us all."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens offered his thoughts and prayers to Alston's family during their time of grief.

"It is with great sadness to learn of the passing of Lisa Young Alston, daughter of Ambassador Andrew Young. My heartfelt condolences go out to Ambassador Young and the entire Young family during this incredibly difficult time," Dickens wrote. "Lisa will be remembered for her warmth, her strength, and the kindness she extended to everyone she encountered. As we honor her memory, let us come together to offer support, compassion, and prayers to the Young family."

What's next:

Details about Alton's celebration of life and funeral will be released when they are finalized.