Lionsgate to anchor new studio in Georgia

A $200-million film and television complex is coming to Douglas County. Great Point Studios will own and operate it while Lionsgate will be the long-term anchor tenant and name the space.

The 500,000-square-foot, full-service, entertainment complex will sit on 40 acres. It will include 12 sound stages, plus office and support space.

Douglas County Commissioner Kelly Robinson says the county has been focusing on attracting media and technology industries.

"I’m excited," said Robinson. "This is something that Douglas County has been waiting on for a long time. We’ve created a new atmosphere, and it says we’re open for business."

Great Point Studios owns the new media complex and says it will offer a full set of production services on-site, including props, set building, restaurants, location catering, and security.

Robinson says it will create more job opportunities.

"It’s going to create roughly 3,000 jobs, that’s key," Robinson said.

Lee Thomas, director of the Georgia Film Office, says they are excited for this next chapter.

"We are thrilled that great point studios has chosen Douglasville for this exciting project, and we look forward to partnering with Lionsgate on film and television projects for decades to come," said Thomas.

The facility is set to be up and running by the end of the year.