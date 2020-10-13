Lines still long on day 2 of early voting in Fulton County

Fulton County officials called the first day of early voting a success despite long lines and other problems.

Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts and Board of Elections Director Richard Barron called Monday's turnout huge, historic, and unprecedented.

"Some 20,000 people took the time to vote day one. There were a couple of glitches, some minor problems, mostly minor that we resolved quickly," the chairman insisted.

Mr. Pitts also spoke highly of State Farm Arena or election central as it is being called. The location had problems with the electronic poll pads early on, but resolved that quickly and had wait times less than 40 minutes all day long.

The chairman said a few other minor problems, included a few poll workers not showing up or a printer or scanner not working, but they too were quickly resolved.

The president of Atlanta's NAACP, who drove around to observe several polling sites, still believes there is lots of room for improvement.

"Fulton County did not do well. They were not ready for the onslaught. They had computers down. Faculties not open and used inexperienced poll workers all over the county," insisted NAACP Atlanta President Richard Rose.

The Fulton County officials are encouraging voters to check their website for wait times before they head to the polls. They also said if you face long lines at a polling site, head to State Farm Arena where parking is free, a Hawks player may greet you, and wait times are a half-hour.

Mr. Pitts stressed that voting is a 19-day event in Fulton County and should be ample time for everyone to cast their ballot.

