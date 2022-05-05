Lilburn restaurant offers live music and a “Seaside” dining experience

The weather is warm, and the days are long, which means we’ve been dreaming about a trip to the beach. Just because we don’t have the time to drive a few hours to the coast doesn’t mean we can’t fulfill our fantasy with a night out at a "seaside" hotspot!

We’re talking about Seaside Grille, a restaurant and live music venue on Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn. Opened last year by entrepreneur Leroy McMath, Seaside Grille features two stages to accommodate live music, a "seaside sandbar" with beach-themed drinks including piña coladas and daiquiris, and a menu filled with items to satisfy that seafood craving.

Appetizers include lump crab cakes and fried calamari, baskets include deep-fried catfish and fried oysters, and entrées include red snapper filet, honey-glazed salmon, and — of course — some classic southern shrimp and grits!

Along with sampling some food this morning, we caught up with some major artists signed to McMath’s Power Entertainment.

First up, we chatted with legendary singer-songwriter Cherrelle, who’s racked up an impressive list of hits including the Number One R&B hit "Everything I Miss At Home" and a pair of blockbuster duets with Alexander O’Neal, "Saturday Love" and "Never Knew Love Like This." Then, rapper Klay Redd stopped by to talk about his current hit, the line-dancing sensation "Chicken Wang."

Seaside Grille is located at 411 Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

For more information on the restaurant, click here.