Lilburn man sentenced to a century behind bars for images of child sexual torture

A 76-year-old Lilburn man was sentenced to 120 years for possessing tens of thousands of images and hundreds of videos depicting children being sexually abused and even tortured.

Roger Sherman Wright was sentenced to serve 100 years in prison followed by 20 years' probation and must register as a sex offender for life. Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Deborah Fluker handed down the sentence Thursday after a jury returned his guilty verdict on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

"Each one of these children in these images are victims of horrific sexual abuse. Wright continued to abuse them by downloading and sharing these images," District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. "This is why the District Attorney’s Office is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force and why the members of our Special Victims Unit will continue to aggressively prosecute anyone who exploits children."

During Wright’s trial, it was revealed he possessed more than 50,000 images and 200 videos showing child torture and sexual abuse. Some of those files showed children bound and being sexually assaulted inside Wright’s home. Those files of child sexual abuse and child pornography were found during a 2022 raid of Wright’s home where electronic devices were seized.

The Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, the Lilburn Police Department, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the DA’s Computer Forensics Lab assisted in the investigation and prosecution.