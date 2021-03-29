Lil Nas X 'Satan shoes' cause controversy

article

The internet is going wild over pop star Lil Nax X's so-called "Satan shoes."

The shoes are a collaboration between Nas X and the clothing brand MSCHF, who previously had made $3,000 'Jesus Shoes,' which were filled with holy water in the soles and blessed by a priest.

Each pair of the new shoes is said to contain red ink and one drop of human blood. Each of the 666 pairs will sell for more than $1,000.

The shoe is a modified Nike Air Max 97, but the shoe company denies any association with the design, release or endorsement.

