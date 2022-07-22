Rapper Lil Baby, Atlanta entrepreneur team up to offer 100 jobs to young adults

article

Rapper Lil Baby is teaming up with an Atlanta entrepreneur to hire 100 teens and young adults at multiple businesses.

The Grammy Award-winning rapper, who was born in Atlanta and whose real name is Dominique Jones, joined forces with restaurateur Lemont Bradley to provide jobs to 100 people under the age of 21.

"With the crime rate surrounding scams, robbery, and even murder being so high, we are looking to provide a positive outlet and revenue stream to those who are looking for an income," the two men said in a statement.

The jobs are at Bradley's restaurants and car washes Auto Spa Bistro, Clutch Restaurant, and Eco Car Spa in metro Atlanta. They're looking to hire waiters, dishwashers, car washers, tinters and more.

Applicants must be 21 years of age and under and can apply by DMing the businesses' Instagram pages or calling the business directly.

Bradley also is planning to start a lawn care service later in 2022.