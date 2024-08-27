Lil Baby arrested in Las Vegas on gun charge, police say

article

Atlanta rapper Lil Baby was arrested in Las Vegas early Monday morning for allegedly carrying a concealed weapon.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that the "Drip Too Hard" rapper, whose real name is Dominique Armani Jones, was taken into custody at around 5 a.m. in the 3100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard.

He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Nevada is not a constitutional carry state, meaning you have to have a Nevada, or recognized out-of-state permit, to carry a concealed weapon legally.

According to the United States Concealed Carry Association, Georgia is not one of those recognized states.

Lil Baby's attorneys are involved, according to multiple reports.