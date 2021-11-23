Lenox Square says its ready for busy holiday shopping season

Lenox Square leaders said they're not playing any reindeer games when it comes to shopping safely this holiday season.

"If you're even thinking about doing a crime, you'll likely get caught," Lenox Square GM Robin Suggs said.

The shopping mall has had its fair share of events that have shaken the community, but management said with every incident they've improved their security program and promises every guest can check items off their list with ease.

"We have 15 off-duty law enforcement officers," she said. "Coupled with an average of 12 private officers."

Outside more officers will help with parking lot traffic.

Inside the building is equipped with weapons detection technology.

Minors must be supervised past 3 p.m. and observation towers send intelligence directly to Atlanta police.

"The overall feeling is that Buckhead is turning the corner, things are comfortable again," Suggs said.

The halls are decked, the gifts are just waiting to go into bags, and Santa is seated, in a pandemic-conscious way.

"Social distancing is required in line--but masks are up to you," marketing director Lindsey Jones said. "We're really encouraging reservations so you don't feel rushed or have to be around crowds of people."

The mall anticipates near pre-pandemic level foot traffic and looks forward to special events that'll cater to children on the spectrum. They said security will be out in full force every day.

For more information about store hours and events click here.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS