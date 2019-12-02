Legoland hosts Christmas Bricktacular

There’s a reason many of us live here in Georgia-- we don’t want to deal with snow. But who can resist when the snowflakes blanketing Metro Atlanta are made from one of the most popular toys in the world?!

It’s going to be a white (and blue and red and green etc.) Christmas this year at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta, thanks to a special December event called the Holiday Bricktacular. What is it? Basically a Winter LEGO-Wonder-LAND of special events and attractions, all themed around the holidays. Activities include building (and taking home) LEGO snowflakes, photo opportunities with Rudolph from Atlanta’s Center for Puppetry Arts, and the Jolly Old Elf himself LEGO-style, of course. And yes, LEGO Santa keeps a naughty and nice list, too — so you better be on your best behavior. Speaking of, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta is also hosting Breakfast with Santa on Saturdays — the cost is $45.95 per person, and includes admission to LEGOLAND.

More information on reserving a spot may be found here. Regular hours at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta are 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sundays through Fridays, and 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Saturdays (last entry is always two hours before closing time).

The Center is located at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. We couldn’t wait to make a return visit to LDC Atlanta, especially when we heard LEGO Santa might be there.

Click the video player in this article to watch our Bricktacular adventure!



