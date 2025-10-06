Legendary local Japanese restaurant prepares to welcome back diners

The Brief Legendary Atlanta restaurant Nakato is preparing to welcome back diners following a three-month closure for renovations. The restaurant was first opened in 1972 by Tetsuko Nakato, and is now owned and operated by her granddaughter, Sachi Nakato Takahara. The restaurant is currently slated to open to diners again on Wednesday, Oct. 15.



It’s been a staple of the Atlanta restaurant scene since the 1970s, and a favorite of celebrities, dignitaries, and locals who just love good Japanese food. And now, after providing so many memorable moments for its customers, Nakato Japanese Restaurant is having one of its own.

After a three-month total renovation, Nakato Japanese Restaurant on Cheshire Bridge Road is set to reopen to diners on Oct. 15 — and this morning on Good Day Atlanta, owner Sachi Nakato Takahara allowed us to be the first to see the finished work. This isn’t just a new coat of paint or some new decorations on the wall; the Nakato team gutted their space at the corner of Cheshire Bridge and Piedmont, redesigning the restaurant which has been a go-to spot for sushi, hibachi, and authentic Japanese cuisine since 1972.

"My grandmother was doing a southern tour and fell in love with Atlanta," Takahara told us earlier this year of the restaurant’s origins. "And before she even went back to Japan, she already had the property staked out and was ready to start a business at the young age of 62."

As previously covered on Good Day Atlanta, Nakato Japanese Restaurant became an important gathering place for the city’s Japanese community in the 1970s, catching the attention of then-Governor Jimmy Carter.

"We didn’t have a Japanese Embassy in Atlanta yet," said Takahara. "So, we were that hub of cultural exchange and meetings and my grandmother loved being a part of that."

When Tetsuko Nakato retired, her daughter and son-in-law took over the restaurant. Now, Sachi Nakato Takahara is the third generation to lead the family business, and says she hopes the renovation will help Nakato Japanese Restaurant maintain its place as a key player in the Atlanta food and cultural scenes.

Nakato Japanese Restaurant is located at 1776 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast in Atlanta