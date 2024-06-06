Person caught breaking into vehicles at Atlanta fire station, police say

article

A person is in custody after police say officers caught them breaking into vehicles at an Atlanta fire station.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Thursday at Atlanta Fire Rescue State 14 on the 1200 block of Lee Street.

Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that officers were called to the station after reports that someone was breaking into vehicles.

At the scene, officers found a person who was later taken into custody.

Investigators have not released the identity of the individual or the charges he or she may be facing.

The investigation is ongoing.