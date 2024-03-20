Lee Arrendale State Prison employee charged in smuggling investigation

article

An employee at Georgia's largest women's prison is facing multiple charges after officials say she was paid by an inmate to smuggle contraband.

Officer Katlyn Rochell Harwell, 26, was arrested on Wednesday, March 13.

Investigators accuse Harwell, an employee at Lee Arrendale State Prison, of passing through the guard line with a contraband cell phone and "an undisclosed quantity of Newport cigarettes" that she traded to an inmate for money.

Harwell is charged with two counts of possession of prohibited items by a state inmate, trading with the inmate without the consent of a warden, and violation of her oath of office.

She was booked at the Habersham County Detention Center in Clarkesville and has since been released on bond.