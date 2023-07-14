Leaving summer heat in the 'wake' at Terminus Wake Park

Chances are you’ve seen Georgia’s first full-size cable wake park on Good Day Atlanta in the past. But in case you haven’t, tighten up that helmet and strap your feet in tightly — because we’re about to take you on the ride of your life!

This morning on Good Day, we spent some time cooling off at Terminus Wake Park, the massive cable wakeboarding facility in Bartow County. First things first: what’s cable wakeboarding? Simple: it’s wakeboarding without the boat! Instead of following a moving vessel, riders are pulled along by a sophisticated series of cables. Terminus Wake Park features both a beginner and an advanced lake; the beginner lake operates at a slower speed, while the advanced runs faster and includes more challenging features. Oh, and for those looking for a different kind of adventure, Terminus also boasts a giant inflatable water playground called the Aqua Park.

Of course, summer is especially busy at Terminus Wake Park, with summer camps running through the end of July and regular special events including this Saturday’s Moms & Mimosas, a wakeboard clinic for mothers which includes two hours of time on the water and mimosas at the end of the class!

Terminus Wake Park is located at 171 LakePoint Parkway in Emerson (right off of Interstate 75 at exit 283); for more information on visiting the facility and getting out on the water, click here. And for a peek at our morning doing a few laps around the lake (or, at least trying to…), click the video player in this article!