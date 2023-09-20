Leaves beginning to change in North Georgia as fall quickly approaches

Dahlonega in North Georgia is renowned for three distinct features - its exquisite wines, rich Gold Rush history, and the breathtaking fall foliage that blankets the region. With the upcoming Gold Rush Days celebration in mid-October and the official arrival of fall just around the corner, Dahlonega is preparing for a season of color and festivities.

The official start of fall will occur at approximately 2:50 a.m. Saturday. The changing of leaves, a hallmark of the season, has already begun in Dahlonega and the surrounding areas.

The foliage changes typically begin in the far northeast of Georgia and gradually move south and east over the next month to a month and a half. By this time next month, the vibrant foliage is expected to spread as far south as the Atlanta metro area. However, it's during the latter part of October and early November that the leaves reach their peak colors, creating a breathtaking canvas of reds, oranges, and yellows.

But for those who are not ready to bid adieu to summer just yet, Dahlonega has something for everyone. Iconic spots like Connie's Ice Cream Parlor remain open, serving up cool treats to keep the summer spirit alive.

