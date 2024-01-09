Lead-tainted applesauce pouches contained additional potential toxic substance, FDA says

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until TUE 11:00 AM EST, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:12 AM EST until THU 1:59 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:46 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:03 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Upson County, Butts County, Newton County, Meriwether County, Lamar County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:03 AM EST until TUE 10:08 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:14 AM EST until TUE 10:33 PM EST, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:56 AM EST until THU 5:22 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:13 AM EST until TUE 8:44 PM EST, Forsyth County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 9:50 AM EST until TUE 11:15 AM EST, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 4:00 PM EST until WED 8:21 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 AM EST until TUE 9:13 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:39 AM EST until TUE 2:45 PM EST, Coweta County, Spalding County, Upson County, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:48 AM EST until TUE 1:45 PM EST, Clarke County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, White County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:01 AM EST until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Clayton County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Spalding County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Heard County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County, Irwin County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Lead-tainted applesauce pouches contained additional potential toxic substance, FDA says

By Jonel Aleccia
Published 
Recalls
FOX News
Recalled-applesauce.jpg article

The FDA has expanded its investigation into applesauce contaminated with lead. (FDA/Fox News)

Recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches that were tied to lead poisoning in hundreds of U.S. children contained an additional contaminant, federal health officials said Friday.

Besides lead, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said investigators detected "a high level" of the chemical element chromium, which can be toxic, in WanaBana apple cinnamon fruit puree and in cinnamon collected from the Ecuador factory where the pouches were manufactured.

The additional details come as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 287 confirmed, probable or suspected lead poisoning cases from 37 states in the outbreak first detected in October. At least one adult has reported high blood lead levels after eating the lead-tainted pouches, but the median age of those sickened is 1, the FDA said.

RELATED: Recalled applesauce products were on certain store shelves in mid-December despite growing lead cases

It's not clear what type of chromium was detected in the products, FDA investigators said.

Chromium is a naturally occurring element with traces typically found in the human diet. One form, called chromium III, is considered an essential nutrient. Another, chromium VI, is known to cause cancer.

The lead-to-chromium ratio found in the factory is consistent with lead chromate, a compound that has been previously reported as a contaminant in certain spices, officials said. But that finding is not definitive evidence that the substance was the contaminant in the pouches, they said.

RELATED: FDA screening US cinnamon imports after more kids sickened by lead-tainted applesauce

Anyone who consumed the recalled pouches should consult with a health care provider, the CDC said. There is no safe level of lead consumption, the agency emphasized.

The recalled pouches include those sold under the WanaBana brand at Dollar Tree stores and online and under the Schnucks and Weis brands in stores. Because they have a long shelf life, they may still be in consumers' homes. Consumers should not eat or serve the pouches and should discard them.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.