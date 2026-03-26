12-year-old detained after fatal LaGrange shooting

The Brief Police say a 12-year-old was mishandling a loaded gun when it discharged, fatally shooting a man Wednesday night. Officers found Nyquarious Gates with a gunshot wound; he later died at the hospital. The juvenile was taken into custody as investigators continue to review the circumstances.



A 12-year-old boy was detained after a fatal shooting Wednesday night in LaGrange, according to the LaGrange Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to North Cary Street following reports of a person shot. When they arrived, officers found Nyquarious Gates suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gates was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division determined that a 12-year-old male juvenile was mishandling a loaded firearm when it discharged, striking Gates.

The juvenile was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unclear if the juvenile has been formally arrested and charged. If so, he is possibly looking at a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective B. Vinson at 706-883-2620.