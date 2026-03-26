12-year-old detained after fatal LaGrange shooting
LAGRANGE, Ga. - A 12-year-old boy was detained after a fatal shooting Wednesday night in LaGrange, according to the LaGrange Police Department.
What we know:
Officers responded around 8:45 p.m. to North Cary Street following reports of a person shot. When they arrived, officers found Nyquarious Gates suffering from a gunshot wound.
Gates was transported to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.
Investigators with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division determined that a 12-year-old male juvenile was mishandling a loaded firearm when it discharged, striking Gates.
The juvenile was taken into custody.
What we don't know:
At this time, it is unclear if the juvenile has been formally arrested and charged. If so, he is possibly looking at a charge of involuntary manslaughter.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective B. Vinson at 706-883-2620.