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Worker rescued after fall at downtown Atlanta site

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 26, 2026 6:49am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Worker falls in hole in downtown Atlanta

Worker falls in hole in downtown Atlanta

A vacuum truck operator reportedly fell in a hole while working in downtown Atlanta. The worker had to be pulled out of the hole and transported to a nearby hospital. 

The Brief

    • A worker was injured after falling into a hole at a downtown Atlanta construction site.
    • The incident happened along Trinity Avenue.
    • The man was rescued and taken to the hospital.

ATLANTA - A worker was hospitalized after falling into a hole at a construction site in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

The incident happened early Thursday morning along Trinity Avenue, where a contractor said the worker fell off a ladder.

Several people at the scene helped pull the man out before he was transported to the hospital.

Officials have not provided any other information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update. 

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report. Information gathered at the scene by a photojournalist. 

AtlantaNews