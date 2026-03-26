Worker rescued after fall at downtown Atlanta site
ATLANTA - A worker was hospitalized after falling into a hole at a construction site in downtown Atlanta.
What we know:
The incident happened early Thursday morning along Trinity Avenue, where a contractor said the worker fell off a ladder.
Several people at the scene helped pull the man out before he was transported to the hospital.
Officials have not provided any other information at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for an update.