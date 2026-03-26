Worker rescued after fall at downtown Atlanta site

The Brief A worker was injured after falling into a hole at a downtown Atlanta construction site. The incident happened along Trinity Avenue. The man was rescued and taken to the hospital.



A worker was hospitalized after falling into a hole at a construction site in downtown Atlanta.

What we know:

The incident happened early Thursday morning along Trinity Avenue, where a contractor said the worker fell off a ladder.

Several people at the scene helped pull the man out before he was transported to the hospital.

Officials have not provided any other information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for an update.