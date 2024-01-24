Layoff list: Major tech companies that have cut jobs so far in 2024

article

Several tech companies are continuing to roll out layoffs this year after they quickly ramped up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online.

Tech hiring reached a historic high of more than 4 million in 2022, the Associated Press reported via figures from CompTIA, although hiring began to fall off in the second half of the year. Now, many companies are making job cuts to help lower costs and bolster their bottom lines.

eBay Inc. was the latest in the batch, announcing on Tuesday it was cutting about 1,000 jobs or about 9% of its full-time workforce.

Just three weeks into the new year, the tech industry had already shed more than 10,000 jobs, according to the tech job tracking site layoffs.fyi .

Here’s where other major cuts in the tech industry have happened so far in 2024:

Amazon said it is cutting several hundred jobs in its Prime Video and MGM Studios unit.

Audible, the online audiobook and podcast service, is trimming about 5% of its workforce.

Discord laid off a reported 17% of its employees, which was 170 people.

Duolingo laid off around 10% of its contract workers as the educational technology app is pushing a heavier reliance on artificial intelligence, according to several reports.

Google said it was laying off hundreds of employees working on its hardware, voice assistance and engineering teams.

Video game developer Riot Games, behind the popular "League of Legends" multiplayer battle game, was trimming 11% of its staff.

TikTok said it was shedding dozens of workers in ads and sales.

Streaming platform Twitch said it is cutting more than 500 jobs.

Vroom, an online used car marketplace, halted all purchases and sales and is discontinuing its operations in a move that affected a reported 90% of its workforce, or about 800 people.

Job cuts have been taking a toll on workers across various industries — including retail, media and hospitality — over the last few years. Several major companies have also announced sizable layoffs so far in 2024.

Macy’s is cutting more than 2,000 jobs and closing five stores.

The Los Angeles Times laid off 20% of its newsroom staff, which was about 115 people. And Sports Illustrated is planning to lay off most , if not all, of its staff after its marketing license was revoked.

And Wayfair cut about 13% of its global workforce, which affected about 1,650 employees.

This story was reported from Detroit. The Associated Press contributed.