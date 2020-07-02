Lawyers push for 'mask mandates' as demand grows for COVID-19 tests

More than 100 women and men lined up early and waited hours for a free drive-through COVID-19 test in the Gallery of South DeKalb parking lot. The Emergency Coronavirus Alert issued by DeKalb County prompted many to make a trip to the Candler Road mall Thursday morning.

"I have underlying health issues and so I've been putting it off, but with the Coronavirus rates going up, I knew it was time to get it done," said Tykeitha Barnes, who said she's sheltered in place for months--outside of trips to the grocery store.

As COVID-19 cases surge in Georgia, the demand for tests continues to soar as well. Jeff Taylor, the CEO of Oakhurst Medical Centers, told FOX 5's Portia Bruner Thursday's crowd was the largest he'd seen Oakhurst started providing the free nasal swab tests in early June.

"We've administered about 3,300 tests, about 100 to 150 tests a day. With the COVID-19 numbers picking up, we're going to try to go at least another two to three weeks and we will try to extend it longer than that," said Taylor.

Cars wait in line for free COVID-19 tests on July 2, 2020. (FOX 5)

Attorneys from the Coalition 2 Save Lives have drafted a model Mask Ordinance for cities and counties to adopt. The attorneys hope other Georgia cities will follow Savannah's lead and adopt ordinances requiring masks to be worn in public since Governor Brian Kemp has made it clear there will be no mask mandate from the state.

"Those 20 states that have masks requirements have seen a reduction of 25% and those states that have only a recommendation, Georgia being one, have seen an increase of 84%. Masks matter," said Coalition attorney Gerry Weber.

District Three Commissioner Larry Johnson holds a free drive-through COVID-19 testing for residents on July 2, 2020. (FOX 5)

District Three Commissioner Larry Johnson said the large turnout for COVID-19 tests at the Gallery of South DeKalb proves the safety message is resonating with DeKalb County residents.

"People are taking this disease seriously and getting tested," said Johnson, who represents a large section of South DeKalb. "Get your mask, walk six feet apart. You cannot wait on the governor, the president or the county CEO, you have to save yourself," he told Bruner as he stood just a few yards from the long line of residents waiting to get tested at the mall on Candler Road.

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georgia

