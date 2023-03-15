Lawmaker aims to make it easier to cancel gym memberships

Fellow lawmakers have personally thanked state Rep. Houston Gaines for filing legislation to make it easier for Georgians to cancel gym memberships and other subscription services.

"If you're not interested in something, it shouldn't be that hard to cancel," explained Rep. Gaines.

The Athens Republican said he dropped the "Georgia Online Automatic Transparency Act" last month after a phone call from his sister.

"She called to complain one night early on in the session about basically an issue like this, and so, I sent an email to get the bill drafted, and then next thing you know, we're moving along," said Rep. Gaines.

Georgia Rep. Houston Gaines is sponsoring a bill that would make it easier to cancel online subscriptions. (FOX 5)

The legislation requires companies that offer online signups for a recurring service to also allow people to cancel online instead of having to call or show up to a location in person.

Under the bill, companies must also notify consumers when they charge their credit card.

The Georgia Attorney General's Consumer Protection Division would be tasked with making sure companies comply with the law.

"I think it's a good bill, and once I started researching what other states have done, you know, I think we've come up with a commonsense measure that will protect consumers, and make sure we continue to be the most business-friendly state in the country," said Rep. Gaines.

A new bill could soon make canceling gym membership easier in Georgia. (FOX 5)

The Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee approved the bill Wednesday. The Senate Rules Committee will now decide when to schedule the measure for a vote on the Senate floor. The House of Representatives unanimously approved a slightly different version of the bill last week.

If the bill becomes law, it would go into effect in Jan. 2024 to allow businesses time to adjust their practices.