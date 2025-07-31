Two arrested in deadly shooting at LaVista Road shopping center

article

The Brief Two suspects, Travis Davis and Dontavious Davis, have been arrested and charged with murder and armed robbery in connection with the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Tucker. Lorenzo Tucker was found with a gunshot wound on May 30 outside a shopping center on LaVista Road and later died at the hospital. The police are still investigating the incident and have not identified any familial relationship between the suspects.



DeKalb County police have arrested two suspects in connection with the deadly shooting of a man outside a shopping center on LaVista Road in late May.

The backstory:

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Lorenzo Tucker, according to DeKalb County police spokesperson Blaine Clark.

He was found with a gunshot wound shortly after 12:30 p.m. on May 30 in the 4000 block of LaVista Road near Interstate 285.

Tucker was taken to a hospital, where he died.

What we know:

Two men, 28-year-old Travis Davis and 25-year-old Dontavious Davis, were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

Travis Davis was taken into custody in Clayton County.

Both men are facing charges of murder and armed robbery.

Police said they do not know of any familial relationship between the two suspects.

What we don't know:

The DeKalb County Police Department continues to investigate.