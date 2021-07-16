Police searching for person of interesting in missing Union City woman's disappearance

article

Union City police are asking the public for help identifying a man who may be the last person who saw a missing woman disappeared more than three weeks ago.

Laura Waters had been reported last seen near the BP fueling station at the intersection of Roosevelt Highway and Lower Dixie Lake Road on June 21, the Union City Police Department said.

She has not contacted her family since then which investigators said is unusual.

Friday, officials shared surveillance footage of Waters and an unidentified who they saw was seen talking and leaving with the missing woman from a QuikTrip on the 4700 block of Jonesboro Road at around 3:30 a.m. on June 28.

Waters is described by police as being 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with brown eyes, and wavy shoulder-length hair.

If you have any information that can help identify the man or locate Waters, please call investigators at 770-515-7835.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.