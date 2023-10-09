Rapper Latto donates $35K to her Georgia high school for homecoming

article

Georgia rapper Latto is showing some love to her alma mater.

The rapper, who is known for her hits like "Lottery" and "Big Energy," showed up at Lovejoy High School Friday night with a big donation.

The 24-year-old donated $35,000 to the high school for homecoming. She even brought the students food from Wingstop.

Latto, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephens, posed for pictures with the homecoming court and with the giant check that she signed "Big Latto."

She posted that "it's always good to show love to where you came from."

Last year, the city of Rex honored the rapper and winner of Jermaine Dupri's reality TV show "The Rap Game" with a key to the city and the proclamation that Dec. 18 would be named Latto Day.