Late-night crash in Cobb County leaves Georgia man seriously injured

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Cobb County police officers mark spots along Austell Powder Springs Road near Boynton Road after a crash on Aug. 21, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief The crash occurred around 10:30 p.m. on Austell Powder Springs Road, involving a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Michael Dunagan. Dunagan's truck veered out of its lane, went through a parking lot, and crashed into a tree, resulting in serious injuries. The incident is under investigation, and police are seeking information from the public.



Cobb County police are investigating a late-night crash that left a local man seriously injured after his truck struck a tree.

What we know:

The wreck happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on Austell Powder Springs Road, just west of Boynton Road. Investigators say a cream-colored 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by 33-year-old Michael Dunagan of Austell veered out of its lane for reasons still under review.

The truck continued through the parking lot of 4641 Austell Powder Springs Road, went over an elevated curb, and slammed into a tree. The vehicle came to a stop lodged in the tree.

Dunagan was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.

What we don't know:

The case remains under investigation.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.