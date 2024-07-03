Las Vegas Spaceport project receives FAA approval to start building

article

The FAA has given the green light to what could be the first commercial spaceport in the country.

The ambitious project will be located on 240 acres, about 15 minutes by helicopter or 45 minutes by car from the Las Vegas Strip.

Spaceport CEO Robert Lauer called the FAA’s approval a "monumental step" for the project. The Clark County Commission approved the construction permits in May. A groundbreaking ceremony is expected within the next three months, with construction set to begin in six months.

The Las Vegas Spaceport plans to offer a wide range of services. It will operate its own fleet of space planes and provide hangar space for other space vehicles, according to its SEC filing.

One company, Space Perspective, is already selling rides on their 10-man capsule, with 1,250 seats sold at $125,000 each. Las Vegas Spaceport officials believe they can conduct 15 flights a month, with six passengers per flight.

The plans also include a space pilot school, a STEM academy, a hotel, a restaurant, a rooftop observation deck, and a research and development company, according to its SEC filing.

However, the project still has a long way to go to meet its funding goals. It has raised about $10 million so far, with an initial fundraising goal of $30 million. The overall project is expected to cost at least $310 million.

The Las Vegas Spaceport was incorporated in 2022. For more information, visit their website at Las Vegas Spaceport.