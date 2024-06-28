Large tree falls on house on Pebble Drive in DeKalb County

Early this morning, a large tree fell on a home located on Pebble Drive off Snapfinger Road in DeKalb County. The homeowner, Mr. Smith, recounted his experience.

"What happened was, I heard some ‘kkkk.’ I kept hearing the crickity crack getting louder and something said get up and take a look and see what's going on. When I looked out that window, I saw that tree coming right at me. I had to run out the house with my draws on and everything."

Crews are currently working to remove the tree. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.