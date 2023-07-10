Large snake blamed for small fire under oven in Carroll County

article

A very large snake is being blamed for starting a small fire at a home in Carroll County on July 8.

According to a Facebook post, the Carroll County fire department responded to a report of a residential fire on Muse Bridge Road. They did not find an active fire upon arrival but they did find a very large snake.

It appears the snake entered the house through a hole in the floor underneath the oven. That same hole had wires coming through it. The snake caused the wires to short out, which started a very small fire in the subflooring.

The firefighters say it was the biggest snake they had ever seen in person.