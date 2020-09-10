Large fire closes street in Sandy Springs

Sandy Springs fire crews are on the scene of a fire that broke out Thursday afternoon.

According to officials, the fire happened at 125 Northwood Drive.

The fire caused Kingsport Drive from Northwood Drive to Lake Placid Drive to be completely shut down.

(Sandy Springs Police Department)

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

No word on any injuries.

Drivers should avoid the area or find an alternative route if possible.

