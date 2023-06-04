Large explosion noise heard across DC, Maryland and Virginia; possible sonic boom

At around 3:15pm, reports began to come into the FOX 5 DC newsroom as well on Twitter of an explosion (or what sounded like an explosion), as far away as Annapolis, but including DC and Northern Virginia.

Multiple tweets believe it could be the result of an aircraft sonic boom involved in a military exercise including one from Annapolis's Office of Emergency Management.

We are continuing to work to confirm the cause. It does not appear to be an earthquake based on USGS data.

To note, when FOX 5 DC reached out to the FAA for statement, we were informed of a plane crash in southwest Virginia, but it does not - at present, seem to be related, however we are working to investigate this.

