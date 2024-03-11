Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Upson County
7
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:15 PM EDT, Oconee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:24 PM EDT, Fayette County, Spalding County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:43 AM EDT, Clay County
Freeze Warning
until MON 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Lamar County

Officer recovering after crash in SW Atlanta, police searching for man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - An Atlanta police officer is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after an overnight crash.

Officials say the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Lakewood Avenue near Pecan Drive in Southwest Atlanta.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Investigators say three men were in the other vehicle involved in the crash, and two of them ran away from the accident into the nearby woods.

One of the men who fled the scene has been detained. Police are still searching for the other man.

Authorities believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash and charges are possibly pending.

The crash remains under investigation.