Officer recovering after crash in SW Atlanta, police searching for man

An Atlanta police officer is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after an overnight crash.

Officials say the crash happened around 11:40 p.m. Sunday on Lakewood Avenue near Pecan Drive in Southwest Atlanta.

The officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Investigators say three men were in the other vehicle involved in the crash, and two of them ran away from the accident into the nearby woods.

One of the men who fled the scene has been detained. Police are still searching for the other man.

Authorities believe alcohol may have played a role in the crash and charges are possibly pending.

The crash remains under investigation.