Lakeview Behavioral Health death investigation

Gwinnett County police confirm they are investigating a death at the Lakeview Behavioral Health Facility.

FOX 5 News has reported on a number of abuse allegations made against the facility.

Since those were revealed, Gwinnett County police said they've received dozens new complaints.

The allegations range from neglect to physical and sexual abuse.

Police said on Friday, they responded to a domestic call at Lakeview.

A man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of his death.

