Laken Riley murder: Judge to hear arguments on new trial motion

By
Published  January 30, 2026 5:34am EST
Laken Riley
FOX 5 Atlanta
Judge to hear motion for new Jose Ibarra trial

Judge to hear motion for new Jose Ibarra trial

A judge is scheduled to hear a motion on Friday requesting a new trial for Jose Ibarra, who was convicted of killing nursing student Laken Riley. 

The Brief

    • Ibarra’s attorneys claim constitutional errors in evidence rulings and seek vacating the guilty verdict.
    • The defendant waived a jury trial; the judge convicted him and imposed life without parole.
    • Riley’s death influenced national immigration legislation, including the Laken Riley Act.

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - A judge is set to hear arguments Friday on a motion for a new trial from Jose Antonio Ibarra, the Venezuelan man convicted in the killing of nursing student Laken Riley. 

Supporters of former US President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump hold images of Laken Riley before he speaks at a "Get Out the Vote" rally in Rome, Georgia, on March 9, 2024. Riley, a nursing student, has become the face of immigration re

What we know:

Ibarra, who was found guilty in November 2024 of murder and other charges in the February 2024 death of the 22-year-old, is challenging his conviction on constitutional grounds.

PREVIOUS STORY: Jose Ibarra found guilty for murder of Laken Riley, sentenced to life without parole

What they're saying:

Ibarra’s attorneys argue his rights were violated when the trial judge denied a delay so defense experts could review key DNA evidence and allowed contested cellphone data into evidence. 

They also contend the search warrants for that cellphone data lacked probable cause and take issue with the software used to analyze DNA. Ibarra waived his right to a jury trial, and Judge H. Patrick Haggard presided over the bench trial that ended in life sentences on all counts.

PREVIOUS STORY: Convicted UGA campus murderer Jose Ibarra files motion for new trial

Big picture view:

Riley’s killing while she was out for a run on the University of Georgia campus sparked national debate over immigration policy. Her death prompted the enactment of the "Laken Riley Act," signed into law in 2025, which requires detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft or violent crimes.

PREVIOUS STORY: Laken Riley's death opens larger discussion about immigration, deportation

The Source

  • This is a FOX 5 Atlanta original report with information from previous FOX 5 Atlanta original reporting. 

