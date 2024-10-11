Laken Riley murder: Jose Ibarra faces hearing as trial date looms

The Brief The man accused of killing Georgia nursing student Laken Riley is expected in court on Friday for a motions hearing. Jose Ibarra is charged with murder, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and more. Ibarra's attorneys are trying to move his trial out of Athens and have a charge of peeping Tom tried separately.



Jose Ibarra, the man accused of killing a nursing student Laken Riley on the University of Georgia campus, is due in court in Athens on Friday for a motions hearing ahead of his scheduled trial next month.

Ibarra is charged with murder and other crimes in the February killing of Riley. A 10-count indictment accuses Ibarra of hitting the 22-year-old Augusta University College of Nursing student in the head, asphyxiating her and pulling up her clothing with the intent to sexually assault her. Ibarra pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The judge is set to hear arguments on four motions Friday. Those include a motion by Ibarra’s attorneys to move the trial from Athens because of pretrial publicity and an attempt to have the peeping Tom charge tried separately because it involves a different alleged victim. His attorneys also are seeking to exclude some evidence and expert testimony.

Another hearing over DNA evidence in the case has been moved to Nov. 1.

Athens-Clarke County Superior Court Judge H. Patrick Haggard said during a hearing in August that he plans to begin jury selection on Nov. 13 and proceed with the trial the following week.

Riley’s killing became a flashpoint in the national debate over immigration because Ibarra, who is from Venezuela, entered the U.S. illegally in 2022 and was allowed to stay to pursue his immigration case. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, blamed Riley’s death on President Joe Biden and his border policies.

What Happened to Laken Riley?

Riley was brutally murdered during her morning run on Feb. 22. Her body was found by police shortly after she was reported missing by a friend in a wooded area near Lake Herrick and UGA's intramural fields.

Ibarra, originally from Venezuela, entered the country illegally in 2022 and was living in Athens. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another.

An autopsy showed Riley died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Arrest Warrant outlines UGA murder

According to the warrants, Riley was killed between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Feb. 22. The warrants say Ibarra "physically" prevented Riley from making or completing a 911 call and used an "object" to cause great bodily harm, "disfiguring her skull." The warrants also indicate he dragged her from the intramural fields to a secluded area and concealed her death.

The indictment says Ibarra concealed a jacket and gloves, leading to the evidence tampering charge. It also says that on the day of Riley’s killing, Ibarra had peered into the window of an apartment in a university housing building, invading the privacy of a person whose name was redacted, which is the basis for the peeping Tom charge.

In the court filings, prosecution argues that Ibarra’s actions on that morning were "part of a continuous single scheme" which ultimately led to the murder of Riley.

"He encountered Laken Riley approximately 60 minutes later where, the evidence will show, he attempted to sexually assault her. When Laken Riley fought the Defendant’s attempt to sexually assault her, he murdered her," the court document reveals.

The documents also reveal prosecutors have a thumbprint from Riley’s phone, DNA from her fingernails, and video footage. Prosecutors say the thumbprint on Riley's phone belongs to Ibarra.

During the search for Riley's killer, Jose Ibarra's brother, 29-year-old Diego Ibarra, was also arrested. It was discovered that Diego Ibarra had a fraudulent green card.