Laken Riley murder: Jose Ibarra hearing postponed over DNA evidence

A motion to exclude DNA evidence and expert opinion in a hearing for Jose Antonio Ibarra has been granted. Ibarra, the defendant, was accused of murdering Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley on the campus of the University of Georgia in February 2024.

A motion for continuance on Ibarra's behalf indicated data from the DNA evidence collected during the investigation was not received.

"Neither Defendant, nor the State have been provided the underlying data concerning DNA testing in this case despite repeated requests by both," the motion read. "Without that data, Defendant, cannot properly evaluate whether scientific methods were properly applied to this case."

As a result, the hearing, which was scheduled for Oct. 11, has been postponed to Nov. 1 at 10 a.m. at the Athens-Clarke County Courthouse.

It appears Ibarra's trial is still scheduled to begin Nov. 13.

What Happened to Laken Riley?

Riley was brutally murdered during her morning run on Feb. 22. Her body was found by police shortly after she was reported missing by a friend in a wooded area near Lake Herrick and UGA's intramural fields.

Ibarra, originally from Venezuela, entered the country illegally in 2022 and was living in Athens. He was charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, kidnapping, hindering a 911 call, and concealing the death of another.

An autopsy showed Riley died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Evidence against Jose Ibarra

Investigators say a man who looks like Ibarra was seen throwing bloody gloves and a bloody jacket with long dark hair into a dumpster less than a half hour after her death. That dumpster was located about a half mile away from the murder site.

The documents also reveal prosecutors have a thumbprint from Riley’s phone, DNA from her fingernails, and video footage. Prosecutors say the thumbprint on Riley's phone belongs to Ibarra.

Ibarra's attorneys filed a motion earlier this month to try to remove two cell phones, a cheek swab, and several social media accounts from the evidence, arguing that they were collected by law enforcement without a warrant. They also claim the DNA evidence collected is unreliable, something the prosecution disputes.

Ibarra's murder trial is set to begin on Nov. 13 in Athens.