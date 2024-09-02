Laken Riley murder: Jose Ibarra wants evidence thrown out
ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. - Jose Ibarra, the man accused of murdering Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley, is seeking to have key evidence in his trial excluded.
Ibarra's defense attorneys have filed a motion to remove two cell phones, a cheek swab, and several social media accounts from the evidence, arguing that they were collected by law enforcement without a warrant.
In addition to challenging the physical evidence, Ibarra's legal team is also seeking to exclude portions of his testimony. Riley was killed while on a run in February, and Ibarra pleaded not guilty to her murder in May.
Prosecutors have stated their intent to pursue a life sentence without the possibility of parole for Ibarra. The case is ongoing, and the court's decision on the evidence could significantly impact the trial.