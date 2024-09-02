Laken Riley murder: Jose Ibarra wants evidence thrown out

article

Jose Ibarra, the man accused of murdering Augusta University nursing student Laken Riley, is seeking to have key evidence in his trial excluded.

Ibarra's defense attorneys have filed a motion to remove two cell phones, a cheek swab, and several social media accounts from the evidence, arguing that they were collected by law enforcement without a warrant.

In addition to challenging the physical evidence, Ibarra's legal team is also seeking to exclude portions of his testimony. Riley was killed while on a run in February, and Ibarra pleaded not guilty to her murder in May.

Prosecutors have stated their intent to pursue a life sentence without the possibility of parole for Ibarra. The case is ongoing, and the court's decision on the evidence could significantly impact the trial.