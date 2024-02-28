Laken Hope Riley honored on U.S. House floor with moment of silence

Members of the Georgia congressional delegation gathered for an emotional tribute on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday to honor the memory of Laken Hope Riley, a 22-year-old nursing student whose life was tragically cut short on the campus of the University of Georgia nearly a week ago.

Led by Rep. Mike Collins, whose district encompasses Athens where the University of Georgia is located, the delegation paused for a moment of silence, reflecting on the young life lost and the impact on the community. Laken Hope Riley was found murdered on campus, with 26-year-old Jose Antonio Ibarra, a Venezuelan national who was in the country illegally, accused of her heinous killing.

In the days following the tragedy, Rep. Collins expressed his deep condolences to Riley’s family, emphasizing the community's shared grief and his commitment to preventing such tragedies in the future. "Leigh Ann and I are continuing to pray for the family and loved ones of Laken Riley," Collins stated on Facebook. "This was a tragic loss of life and devastating for our Georgia communities. As the Representative for GA-10, I am doing everything I can to make sure this can never happen again."

Collins has called for stronger laws to ensure compliance with ICE detention requests, proposing "substantive penalties" for failures to uphold these detentions.

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, representing Woodstock where Riley's family resides, also voiced his sorrow and support on the House floor. "Desiree and I were shocked and heartbroken to learn of the murder of Laken Riley," Loudermilk shared. He praised law enforcement's swift action in apprehending the accused murderer, emphasizing the need for justice for Laken.

Amidst the grief, Collins has taken a firm stance against Athens being a so-called "sanctuary city," if not in name, then in practice.

Rep. Collins also penned a letter to Athens Mayor Kelly Girtz and Clarke County Sheriff John Q. Williams in which he criticized the unified government’s approach, arguing it violates their oath to protect the American people, writing:

"The debate about the morality of sanctuary polies is over, and the American people grow weary of politicians who violate their oaths to support and defend the Constitution and to protect the American people. Athens-Clarke County is in that category."

The letter was co-signed by dozens of Republican lawmakers, including the Republican members of the Georgia congressional delegation.