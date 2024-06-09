Man drowns while tubing on Lake Allatoona

article

A 40-year-old man drowned on Lake Allatoona while tubing with a group near Little River Marina.

Cherokee Fire, EMS and the Sheriff's Office reported to the Lake at around 2:26 Sunday afternoon.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, the victim wasn't wearing a life jacket when he fell off his tube. He immediately complained of leg pain as several individuals jumped in the water to help him.

Officials said the group eventually had to leave him in the water when he began pulling them under.

Officials tried using side scan SONAR to try and locate the victim. Just before 5 p.m., his body was recovered by the Cherokee Fire and EMS dive team in 16-feet of water.

His body was turned over to the coroner.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Robbie Cornelius of Marietta.