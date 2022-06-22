Game wardens rescue 8 people from capsized boat in Lake Allatoona

article

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources rescued eight people and dog whose boat capsized on Lake Allatoona.

According to the DNR, two game wardens aw the overloaded boat capsize on the lake Sunday afternoon.

They were able to get to the boat quickly and began throwing life jackets to the people in the water.

All eight people on board, including small children, and one dog were rescued.

DNR officials shared video of the dramatic rescue on the department's Facebook page.

"I've got you, I've got you. You're good," Game Warden Steve Martinez is heard saying to one of the children as he pulls her out of the lake and into the safety of his boat.

Officials say the video shows why it's so important to have a life jacket on when you're on the water.