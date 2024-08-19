Lake Acworth closed to public after sewage spill, officials waiting on test results

article

Cobb County officials are waiting for new test results after a sewage spill shut down Lake Acworth.

The lake has been closed since Friday when officials say an "accumulation of grease in a sewer line" caused a spill in a creek that flows into the body of water.

While the blockage was quickly cleared, the county closed lake access to do testing on the water.

The testing over the weekend showed elevated bacteria levels, which may have been partly due to the recent heavy rain.

While the bacteria levels are below the threshold for swimming, officials say access will remain restricted out of caution until they receive new results on Monday.

Officials say the event is an example of why residents should not introduce fats, oils, and grease into the sewage system.