Police: LaGrange teen killed, another hospitalized in 'drug-related' shooting

One teenager is dead and another has been airlifted to the hospital after a shooting in LaGrange, Georgia.

The LaGrange Police Department says the shooting happened shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Creed Street.

Officers responded to the scene after reports of shots fired in the area and arrived to find 15-year-old Jarmichel Williams and 18-year-old D'Marzaion Ferrell. Police say Williams was shot in the chest and leg and Ferrell had been shot in the head.

Despite medical aid, Ferrell was pronounced dead at the scene. Williams has been flown to a hospital in Macon, Georgia for treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators believe the shooting was drug-related and say they are searching for several people for questioning about what led up to the deadly incident.

Officials have not released the identities of any possible suspects.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the LaGrange Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.