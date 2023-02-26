Expand / Collapse search
Man accused in LaGrange aggravated assault and robbery

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
LaGrange
FOX 5 Atlanta

LAGRANGE, Ga. - LaGrange Police said they're looking for a suspect who was recently issued warrants for an assault and robbery that took place on Youngs Mill Road Sunday morning.

Eric Parker was accused of assaulting Shaquavia Askew. The woman told police that before Parker left her home around 10:30 a.m., he forcibly stole her cell phone.

Parker is wanted for aggravated assault and robbery by force. The LaGrange Police Department has asked anyone with information regarding the case or Parker's current whereabouts to call the department immediately at 706-883-2603. Anonymous tips can be left with Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.