LaGrange storage units burglarized: Police search for suspects

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The Brief Detectives need help identifying suspects wanted for breaking into multiple storage units along Hogansville Road. Anyone with information on the thefts or suspect identities is urged to call police or text a keyword tip.



LaGrange police detectives are asking for the public's help to identify and locate suspects connected to a string of storage unit burglaries on Hogansville Road.

Storage units burglarized

What we know:

Detectives are investigating multiple storage unit burglaries that occurred at 901 Hogansville Road, according to the LaGrange Police Department. Officials with the agency are searching for the individuals responsible and need help identifying the suspects involved in the thefts.

Investigators released three images which show two men on Monday. One of the men was identified on Friday as Cordarious Latray Joiner, who also goes by "PeeWee." He is wanted for 16 counts of burglary.

Cordarious Latray Joiner (LaGrange Police Department)

Suspect identities hidden

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released descriptions of the suspects or confirmed how many individuals were involved in the break-ins. The total value of the stolen property and the exact timeline of when the burglaries took place remain unconfirmed by investigators.

How to help

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the individuals or has information regarding the thefts should contact detectives at 706-883-2603. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by texting the keyword "LAGRANGE" to 847411.