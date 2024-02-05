LaGrange resident arrested for child molestation, rape of 2 juveniles

On Feb. 3, 2024, at approximately 1133 hours, officers from the LaGrange Police Department responded to an undisclosed location within the city limits of LaGrange in connection with a reported child molestation. Following an initial investigation by patrol officers, a detective was dispatched to conduct further inquiry.

The investigation revealed that Everardo Funez-Lopez had allegedly attempted to rape and molest two juveniles on multiple occasions between 2015 and 2024. Subsequently, Funez-Lopez was taken into custody and is facing charges including Attempted Rape, Child Molestations (x2), Interference with 911 Call, and Simple Battery.

The LaGrange Police Department encourages anyone with information related to this incident to reach out at 706-883-2603 or contact Detective Shaw directly at (706) 883-2635. Additionally, individuals can provide information anonymously to Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000. Callers may be eligible for a cash reward.



