2 wanted in LaGrange grocery store shootout

Two men are wanted in connection to a shootout last month near a neighborhood grocery store. The suspects were caught on camera at a nearby apartment complex.

Video of the surveillance video taken from the Phoenix Landing Apartments on Mary 11 shows a man in a white T-shirt walking across Handley Street to the neighborhood stores. LaGrange police said when he was about to cross the street, a car stopped and a driver gets out. The two exchange words before police said the two opened fire on each other.

Shell casings were found scattered in the Neighborhood Grocery parking lot located along Whitesville Road.

A man in a white T-shirt is seen leaving an apartment complex in LaGrange. Moments later, police said he and a driver get into a shootout on May 11, 2022. (LaGrange Police Department)

Investigators said the man in the white T-shirt runs behind the grocery store while the other man drives away.

There were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000 or Detective Sweatt at 706-883-2690.